PayPoint Romania signs partnership with Neosurf

Via the partnership, consumers can pay cash to purchase Neosurf vouchers of the desired value (RON 25, 50, 100 or RON 300) in over 9,200 PayPoint stores throughout the country, romaniajournal.ro reports.

The voucher contains a secret code, which is used on the internet to make a payment at any of the Neosurf online partner shops without providing other financial, banking, personal data or credit or debit card.