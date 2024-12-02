PayPoint, Paysafecash to bring online cash solutions to the UK

As per the agreement, Paysafecash, which was developed by Paysafe Group, will be an available payment option at 28,000 PayPoint sites across the country. The two companies have signed a new multi-year agreement, extending a relationship that has spanned over a decade.

Paysafecash is an alternative payment method for customers who want to pay for online purchases easily and safely using cash. It makes online shopping possible for customers without a debit or credit card, or who do not want to use them for online payments for security reasons.

Bank notes and coins remain a necessity for eight million people in the UK according to the Access to Cash review released earlier in 2019, and the UK ecommerce market is growing steadily, reaching GBP 137.38 billion in value in 2018, according to data from the Office of National Statistics.