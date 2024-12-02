



This development aims to broaden the variety of digital voucher options available to customers across the PayPoint network, enabling a more convenient shopping experience.











The shift towards digital vouchers has been accelerating, with an increasing number of consumers seeking local, convenient stores to fulfil multiple needs, including errands, parcel services, and gifting. Amidst challenging economic conditions, digital vouchers have gained traction as a practical solution for money management and gifting. In fact, 93% of PayPoint retailers processed digital voucher transactions in 2024, highlighting the growing demand for this service.





Expanded retailer opportunities

Through these new partnerships, PayPoint’s retail network can now offer customers the ability to purchase digital vouchers for Uber and Deliveroo. This expansion not only provides an additional revenue stream for retailers but also attracts new customers, offering them more opportunities for spontaneous purchases. Furthermore, it increases the variety of gifting options available to consumers, with a broader selection of digital gift cards.

The addition of Uber (including Uber Eats) to PayPoint’s digital voucher portfolio provides customers with the ability to purchase vouchers that can be used to top-up their Uber wallets. This enables users to easily pay for rides or order meals from local restaurants. Vouchers can also be gifted to friends and family, ensuring that others can enjoy the same convenient services. The integration with the Uber app allows customers to load credit into their accounts quickly and securely.

Similarly, Deliveroo is now part of PayPoint’s digital voucher offerings, allowing customers to top-up their Deliveroo wallets for fast and reliable delivery from local restaurants, grocers, and more. These vouchers are perfect for personal use or as gifts, allowing recipients to enjoy a wide range of food delivered directly to their doors in under 30 minutes. As with Uber, customers can use Deliveroo vouchers for both immediate use and to share with others, offering a practical solution for meal delivery and gifting.





Voucher availability and retailer benefits

Customers can purchase Uber, Uber Eats, and Deliveroo digital vouchers at PayPoint locations in denominations ranging from GBP 15 to GBP 150. This partnership improves PayPoint's voucher services, providing additional value to retailers and expanding their range of offerings. As demand for digital vouchers continues to grow, PayPoint’s expanded partnerships with Uber and Deliveroo offer customers more flexibility in managing their finances and purchasing gifts.