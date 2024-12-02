PayPoint launches payments platform

The new digital platform has been designed from the ground-up to address the needs of fast growing businesses through new features. The platform includes two main products, Cashier and CardLock, which address the most common merchant issues.

Cashier, a fully hosted solution, removes PCI DSS security responsibility. It does so without limiting ability to tailor the consumer experience. Meanwhile CardLock enables API merchants, who build their own online experiences, to invisibly intercept card data and reduce PCI scope.

To fix these common issues, PayPoint went back to what the merchant actually wants. Their hosted cashier, for instance, outsources PCI but lets merchants remotely orchestrate each payment in-flight: adding and removing payment fields, interacting with customer data, instructing PayPoint to sync information – or even redirect the customer to third party systems.

By replicating the use cases of more complex merchants, PayPoint created a hosted solution which actually addresses security and consumer experience at once and doesn’t limit the merchants’ creativity. It’s also mobile responsive, includes a white-label wallet and customer API, which means they’ve really turned up the dial on what is possible with an integrated payment solution.

The Advanced Payments platform also includes the CardLock PCI plugin, and a fully PCI outsourced iOS and Android Mobile SDK. PayPoint Mobile and Online is one of the few providers to attain PCI DSS compliance standard for over ten consecutive years. As a result, they have engineered all new products with PCI security at their core.

In addition to Cashier and CardLock, products supported on the new platform include PayCash, an API which can turn any online or mobile checkout into a cash transaction from one of PayPoint’s 28,000 UK retailers; EmailPay, a streamlined payments collection tool and FraudGuard, PayPoint’s established real-time risk management control panel.

Advanced Payments also includes PayPoint’s new Intelligent Reporting product group, another set of features built around the needs of fast growing businesses. Self-service reporting allows users in any business function to drag and drop to build their own reports inclusive of custom merchant data, whilst transaction monitors provide true real-time analysis by streaming data live to users’ desktops. PayPoint Mobile and Online processes over GBP 4.5 billion in payments every year from over 100m transactions.