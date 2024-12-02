PayPoint launches mobile SDK

Through the SDK, the company aims at providing an uninterrupted checkout experience - in the event of the internet signal dropping during payment, the SDK tracks the status of the transaction until the connection is re-established and advises the device if the payment was successful or if it is safe to retry. This also avoids the inconvenience of duplicate payments and reduces the administrative cost of dealing with them.

Moreover, the company promises less headache while checking out on mobile devices and detect risk-based authentications (RBA), provide a streamlined customer journey while retaining a native checkout experience. Also, solution aims to prevent fraudulent payments and chargebacks that 3D Secure provides without impairing conversion rates.

Mobile SDK can be integrated into a merchant’s payment platform using PayPoint’s iOS and Android libraries.

In august 2015, PayPoint released its 3rd generation Advanced Payments platform for mobile and online merchants.