PayPoint extends partnership with Yodel and Vinted in the Collect+ network





The alliance is focused on the UK's main out-of-home parcel collection, drop-off, and delivery service, following the growth in high demand for previously owned fashion, with consumers making more sustainable choices and greener delivery services.

Thus, the expansion aims to increase the number of transactions processed through the Collect+ Store-to-Store service and to streamline the consumer experience across the UK's 10,000+ retailers, delivered via PayPoint as a partner.









Collect+, a key role in the expanded partnership

The PayPoint Group serves various organisations, from SME and convenience retailer partners to local authorities, government, multinational service providers, and ecommerce brands including home delivery technology services.

Through expanding its partnership with the delivery service Yodel and Vinted, PayPoint is set to invest in the consumer’s experience, leveraging technology and operational support for retailers and continuing to grow the Collect+ network area.

As per officials' statement, Collect+ will play a key role in this expanded partnership with Yodel and Vinted as the shift in consumer channels continues to move increasingly towards out-of-home (OOH) services.





OOH services – Where the trend is coming from

Worldwide, OOH services follow the growing trend of online shopping which led to a surge in demand for efficient parcel delivery services. In addition, due to higher demand, delivery companies started incorporating OOH delivery services that refer to delivering a parcel to a machine or location other than the recipient’s home.

According to a report published in June 2023 , the total number of unique OOH pick-up points or any other location different from customers' homes increased in 2022. For example, in the UK, OOH delivery grew up to 58% compared to traditional door delivery, and in Spain, 94% of retailers offered their customers this option.





More about Collect+

The Collect+ is a tech-based delivery solution that allows parcels to be picked up, dropped off, and sent to thousands of local stores in the UK.