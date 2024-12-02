



Following this announcement, all pre-payment Share Energy customers will have the possibility to top-up their electricity meters in one of PayPoint’s starts across Northern Ireland. The collaboration will also provide clients with access to convenient and secure payment solutions that will optimise their experience.

Both companies will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of customers and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the local industry as well.











More information on the PayPoint x Share Energy collaboration

Throughout this initiative, Share Energy is set to continue to provide a customer-first, secure, and efficient approach to the energy market, with its profit-share revenue model that is poised to drive rapid, large-scale client development and growth. At the same time, the partnership with PayPoint will ensure that robust payment services and infrastructure are in place in order to support this anticipated demand.

Furthermore, through its network of retailers in the region of Northern Ireland, PayPoint is set to provide close and easy payment solutions for businesses and users. The network will also allow clients to combine daily errands at a store close to home while experiencing a quick and streamlined payment tool as well. Share Energy will be enabled to leverage PayPoint’s solutions in order to accelerate its development process and provide its partners with convenient transaction options.

In addition, the collaboration will also focus on the shared commitment to optimise customer experience, complemented by PayPoint’s dedication to utilise technology in order to enhance payment solutions and overall end-user satisfaction.