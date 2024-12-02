



As per the information detailed in the press release, Payplug is set to assist its e-merchants in the activation of the Safe’R by CB service, which aims to optimise journeys and improve acceptance rates. As a provider of credit card payments for merchants and e-merchants of all sizes, Payplug focuses on advancing its services in Europe and offers various local payment methods. The two companies, with CB being a card network in France, plan to collaborate to deliver enhanced solutions for their customers.











Safe’R by CB’s capabilities and features

Developed by CB at the time of entry into force of Payment Services Directive 2 (PSD2), the service was created to enable e-merchants with a low fraud rate to provide more convenient and efficient journeys to their customers, without triggering strong customer authentication (SCA). By mitigating this issue, merchants are set to be able to increase their conversion rate. Additionally, the first version of the service was only for transactions with amounts between EUR 0 and EUR 100 and, following this, the company launched a second version for transactions up to EUR 250.



Furthermore, to access the service, merchants need to meet certain requirements related to their fraud rate and transaction volume. The press release mentions that the framework contains details on this eligibility and that Payplug assists them in simplifying the activation of Safe’R by CB to combat fraud actively, improve the identification of fraudulent behaviour, and trigger relevant requests from issuers. This aims to reduce fraud rates and meet the minimum requirements for leveraging the service. One of Payplug’s users, Allopneus, integrated the Safe’R by CB service in August 2023, with the company underlining that it obtained a frictionless rate of more than 90% for transactions under EUR 250.



According to Payplug’s officials, considering the current demand of consumers for improved shopping experiences, the company made the Safe’R by CB service at the disposal of its merchants to meet the difficulties of fluidity while optimising acceptance, costs, and payment security. By joining forces, Payplug and CB aim to focus on enhancing the framework for the performance of online payments in France. In addition, representatives from CV underscored that the service, which is the latest product in the range of ecommerce services offered by the company, leverages its capabilities in the French market and enables members of its community to benefit from improved costs, decreased fraud rates, and a better acceptance rate. CB is committed to supporting e-merchants by allowing to provide their customers with an enhanced user experience.