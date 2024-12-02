



Through this collaboration between Tenpay Global, Tencent’s cross-border payment platform, and Xoom, Weixin Pay users are set to benefit from being able to receive funds directly into their Weixin Pay Wallet Balance or bank accounts associated with Weixin Pay via Xoom or PayPal’s mobile app and website.











Xoom and PayPal customers across the US, Canada, and Europe can access cross-border money transfers to send funds to their personal or their family members’ Weixin Pay accounts. At the time of writing, Xoom and Tenpay planned to include more countries as part of their offering. Moreover, Weixin Pay customers are set to be able to get funds more efficiently, enabling them to benefit from flexible use within the Weixin app for transfers, top-ups, and shopping. Currently, users can access the service through the Xoom and PayPal mobile app.

Commenting on the news, representatives from Xoom mentioned that, by teaming up with Tenpay, the company seeks to continue to connect customers wherever their location might be and for what they might require the funds for. At the same time, Tenpay Global underlined that the collaborative agreement with Xoom advances the company’s commitment to augmenting user value through simplified and secure cross-border remittances while also developing the Weixin ecosystem.





