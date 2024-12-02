Paypals update includes in-store payments, order ahead

Version 4.0.1.0 was released August 14 and allows users to send and request money, check their balance, view past transactions, withdraw funds. Also, it includes the option to find local merchants using PayPal Here.

With the new update, Windows Phone users are able to make in-store payments, order ahead, to locate and redeem offers, and check-in to pay.

In recent news, PayPal has been selected as the exclusive payment option within the MY MAPCO app which enables customers to pay for gas at MAPCO Express, a US-based convenience store chain and petroleum operator.