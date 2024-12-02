PayPals One Touch mobile payment app integrates with Lyft

Lyft uses Stripe for payment processing, but has already integrated Apple Pay into its interface as a payment option for consumers. Now, the company is integrating with PayPal as well, using the payment company’s subsidiary processor Braintree.

That means customers on Apple devices will be able to log in, sync their payment information, and pay for Lyft rides with one push of a button. That also means no typing in credit card numbers and no remembering login details.

The new partnership between these two companies is a part of a campaign during SXSW that will provide riders in Austin a USD 5 discount on their first ten rides. Riders in Austin who pay with PayPal will have a chance to hitch a ride in a fancy car through a promotional feature called “Magic Mode.”

In recent news, PayPal has unveiled a new NFC-enabled version of its PayPal Here Chip-and-PIN card reader.