PayPals One Touch comes to 50 million customers

The company has recently reported 197 million accounts. Perhaps more importantly, 50 million of those customers have now opted in to use PayPals One Touch, which allows users to stay signed in to their accounts and avoid repeatedly having to type in a password when buying from millions of retailers.

One Touch now has become the most rapidly adopted product in PayPals 18-year history, after accounts using the feature more than doubled from 21 million in April 2016.

One Touch is allowing the company to make it easier for people to buy on mobile without having to type in their addresses, credit cards and passwords. In 2016, PayPal users made more than USD 100 billion in mobile payments, representing a third of the companys total payment volume.