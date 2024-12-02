PayPals first bot lets you pay friends via Slack

To get started, the users must install the PayPal bot available on the Slack App Directory. Once installed, they have to link PayPal account and set their preferred transaction settings. Customers can send up to USD 10,000 per transaction.

More than that, PayPal says it processed USD 41 billion worth of P2P transactions across its properties (PayPal, Venmo and Xoom) in 2015. Slack has 5 million daily active users.