PayPals Checkout with Smart Payment Buttons goes global

PayPal Checkout with Smart Payment Buttons is designed to give consumers more choice in how they can pay. In addition, it is designed to help drive conversions for merchants by reducing the number of clicks or taps along the path to purchase.

The service enables a personalised checkout experience and presents different payment methods at checkout. Merchants selling across borders to customers in specific markets will be able to present relevant local wallets based on the customer’s location.

Merchants that have integrated with PayPal Checkout can also enable PayPal Marketing Solutions. Smart Incentives, one of its features, enables merchants to engage with PayPal’s 250 million global active customer accounts at the beginning of their shopping journey.