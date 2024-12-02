PayPal, Visa announce Visa Checkout as payment service for Braintree merchants

Braintree, a PayPal company that powers payments for companies like Airbnb, Eventbrite, Pinterest and Uber, offers solutions that enable merchants to accept a variety of payment options online, in-app and in-stores, finance.yahoo.com reports.

Visa Checkout will be available to US merchants through Braintree’s SDK in early 2017. Braintree’s SDK provides a way for merchants to accept payments.

Visa Checkout now has more than 14 million consumer accounts. Hundreds of thousands of merchants and more than 900 financial institution partners now offer Visa Checkout in 16 countries around the world; expansion into five additional European countries and India will take place by the end of 2016.