PayPal, TransferTo bring mobile airtime top-up to Canada

Canadians can now use their PayPal account to instantly top-up prepaid mobile phones of their relatives and friends that are registered with over 400 carriers in more than 100 countries. All the sender needs is their own PayPal account and the mobile number of the recipient, to top-up a prepaid mobile phone using their smartphone, tablet or computer on www.paypal-mobiletopup.ca.

According to Statistics Canada, one out of five people living in Canada were born abroad. A large number of Canadian immigrants are from the Philippines, India and China – regions that have heavy mobile phone usage.

PayPal is a global payments platform that is available to people in 203 markets, allowing customers to get paid in more than 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 57 currencies and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 26 currencies.

TransferTo helps businesses offer mobile money, goods and services, and airtime top-ups around the world. Our global mobile remittance Hub provides a combination of services and technology to mobile telecommunication companies and financial institutions including PayPal, Xoom, MTN, Singtel, Orange and Western Union. Founded in 2005, TransferTo currently links 4.5 billion plus mobile users across more than 400 mobile operators.