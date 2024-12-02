PayPal to speed up money transfers

This new transfer option will be available for a USD 0.25 fee per transfer, accessible also for the company’s mobile payment service Venmo. Currently, its beta is ready to selected PayPal users, and is going to be accessible to all US users with eligible Visa or Mastercard debit cards, over the coming weeks and months in 2017.

According to the company, this new feature is made possible through its partnerships announced in 2016 with Visa and Mastercard, as Banking Technology states.