PayPal to roll out Venmo credit card

According to CNCB, the app started with peer-to-peer payments and incorporated a social network with the ability to like and comment on friends’ transactions.

Synchrony Financial is handling the banking side. Customers will not be logging onto Synchrony’s website; instead, they pay bills directly on the Venmo app. They can also opt to share payment history on their social feed, split purchases with other people, and get real-time alerts to monitor card activity.