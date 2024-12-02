PayPal to offer Visa debit cards in Europe

PayPal, under its banking license in Europe, will join the Visa network allowing consumers to pay directly with their ewallet funds wherever Visa is accepted. The European partnership will also make it easier for financial institutions who accept PayPal payments to offer Visa checkout options too.

Businesses who accept either payment method will be able to offer both, allowing the two companies to grow exponentially on the European market.

Most importantly, PayPal will have the ability to issue debit cards to European consumers and businesses. In the future, this would make it possible for PayPal customers to use their ewallet funds wherever Visa is accepted worldwide. Furthermore, clients will be able to transfer funds to their debit accounts in real time across multiple markets.

To support mobile payments, Visa and PayPal have agreed to extend participation in the Visa Digital Enablement Program (VDEP) in Europe, which means that the two companies will share tokenisation technology that allows for secure payment on mobile phones or any connected devices.