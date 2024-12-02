PayPal to invest USD 750 mln into ecommerce company MercadoLibre

The deal is part of MercadoLibres intention to offer approximately USD 1 billion of common stock. MercadoLibre also intends to grant the underwriters a thirty-day option to purchase up to USD 150 million of additional shares of common stock.

MercadoLibre allegedly intends to use the proceeds for its ecommerce platform, for strengthening its logistics infrastructure, and for investments in solutions.

Founded in 1999, MercadoLibre has six integrated ecommerce platforms including MercadoLibre, MercadoPago and MercadoEnvíos.