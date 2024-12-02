PayPal to close its offices in Malaysia

That operations centre, located in the capital Kuala Lumpur, was opened in 2011. All PayPal Malaysia employees will be affected by this closure; however, according to the company, it will help employees find new jobs through various exercises that will increase their likelihood of finding jobs.

Elsewhere in the region, PayPal has other offices, such as the ones in China, India, and the Philippines. The US-based company did not reveal why it closed the Malaysian centre. However, across Asia, there is an endless competition when it comes to the payments space.

Earlier in 2019, HP has announced a partnership with PayPal to utilise its payment processing services.