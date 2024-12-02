PayPal strikes deal with PayGate

Following the agreement, PayGate customers can now add PayPal to the list of payment methods they accept. There is no need for any kind of new bank account or any additional web development.

According to research conducted by NorthStar in late 2013, 37% of European buyers said they would not have made cross-border purchases if PayPal had not been offered as a payment method.

PayGate is a payment service provider which allows online retailers to accept electronic payments. It offers merchants connections to multiple acquirers and manages the technical connections and relationships with the banks, card, and payment networks. It also offers risk management services with payment notifications, settlement reports and fraud protection. PayGate is linked to more than 70 banks in over 30 countries.

