PayPal starts accepting UBA debit and prepaid cards

UBA cardholders can now use their cards to make payments through PayPal, by visiting the PayPal website, selecting the country of location, filling in the application form that will be displayed and submitting the form online. Once this is done, the registered card can be used to make payments on all websites with the PayPal logo.

In recent news, PayPal has begun expanding its payment services in 10 new markets, including Nigeria, according to a report by reuters.com.