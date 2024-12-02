PayPal, Shopify partner to provide payment options for Indian merchants

As the Indian ecommerce industry is expected to cross USD 100 billion mark by 2020, Shopify encourages the merchants and small and medium enterprises in India to set up their own online stores, so that they would tap ecommerce opportunities in India and abroad.

Shopify offers merchants a platform to help design and run their online store, along with access to third-party integrations for addressing issues from marketing to logistics. PayPal, on the other hand, helps build trust between merchants and consumers.

With its focus on risk and security, and features like Seller Protection, PayPal facilitates secure online transactions, and protects merchants against unauthorised payments and reversals.