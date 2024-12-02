PayPal, Safaricom and TransferTo to streamline money transfers in Kenya

The new service enables global ecommerce on the African continent and allows M-PESA users in Kenya to shop with PayPal merchants globally, and local Kenyan online businesses and freelancers to sell globally and transfer funds between their PayPal and M-PESA accounts

TransferTo operates a global Cross-Border Mobile Payments Network for emerging markets and is the technology partner underpinning this collaboration.

Earlier in April 2018, PayPal has digitised FIRC (foreign inward remittance certificate) application process for the ease of Indian sellers and freelancers.