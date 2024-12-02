PayPal rolls out mobile app for BlackBerry

Following the rollout, the app is compatible with the BlackBerry Q10, BlackBerry Z10 and the new BlackBerry Classic smartphone. Moreover, consumers are now able to use the PayPal app on all major mobile platforms, including Android, iOS, Windows Phone, Fire OS and BlackBerry.

The PayPal app for BlackBerry allows users to do things like send and request money, as well as check their balance and see recent activity while on the go. They can also locate and redeem offers at participating businesses and check-in to pay at some of their favourite places that accept PayPal. Users can even manage their digital wallet, including the capability to add loyalty cards so they don’t have to carry them around and manage their credit and debit cards from the app.