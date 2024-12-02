PayPal rolls out its Venmo debit card

The social payments platform processed USD 12 billion of the companys total payment volume in Q1, representing growth of 80% over the year-ago period.

The payments company has introduced more payment functions with Venmo, starting with the ability to pay select businesses with Venmo through the Braintree platform. PayPal then gave Venmo users the ability to use their app balance or linked cards and bank accounts anywhere PayPal is accepted in the US via the mobile web.

The Venmo-branded debit card is part of PayPal strategy to expand Venmos monetisation potential in 2018.