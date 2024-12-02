PayPal revenue increases 19% due to more payments processing

PayPal`s shares increased 4% (USD 41.65) in extended trading on 27th April 2016. The company`s active accounts jacked up 11.5% (184 million) in Q1, more than the average analyst estimation of 182.8 million, according to FactSet StreetAccount, a research firm, venturebeat.com reports. PayPal also processed 1.41 billion transactions in Q1, higher than the average estimation of 1.39 billion.

Overall, total payment volumes surged 28.6% (USD 81.06 billion) and the total revenue increased to USD 2.54 billion in the Q1, while net income jumped 43% (USD 365 million), or USD 0.30 per share. Excluding items, the company earned USD 0.37 per share.

Analysts, on average, had expected a profit of USD 0.35 per share and revenue of USD 2.50 billion, according to Thomson Reuters, the source cites.