PayPal research shows increase in cross-border ecommerce

The purpose of the report is to discover how ecommerce, and specifically cross-border ecommerce, is evolving, how and why consumers shop online domestically and across borders, and how consumers pay for domestic and cross-border transactions.

One of the things PayPal looked at was how online cross-border shopping was represented in several European countries. For example, shopping across borders is most prevalent in Ireland and Austria, with respectively only 16 and 18% of consumers that only shop domestically. In Germany and Poland, on the other hand, domestic shopping is still far superior, as 68% of Germans and 62% of Polish consumers shop domestically only.

Overall, in Western Europe, 43% of consumers shop domestically only, while 48% go to both domestic and foreign web shops to purchase products online. In Eastern Europe, things aren`t very different: 44% shop domestically only, 47% do both, and 10% shop only at online stores located abroad.

The majority of cross-border purchases are still on a computer (desktop, laptop or notebook). In Western Europe, this share is at 68%, while in Eastern Europe, 71% of consumers made online cross-border purchases using these devices. In Eastern Europe, the smartphone is also more popular (22%) than in Western Europe (20%). The tablet however is more popular in Western Europe (10% versus 5% in Eastern Europe).