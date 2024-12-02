PayPal: record broken in mobile payments during Black Friday & Cyber Monday

PayPal mentioned that the record-breaking was of more than USD 1 billion in mobile payment volume for the first time ever on Black Friday. Mobile payment volume on that day was up 42% over Black Friday 2017, outpacing the mobile payment volume on 2018 Cyber Monday.

Worldwide, mobile payment volume from Thanksgiving to Cyber Monday accounted for a 43% of PayPal’s total payment volume. During this period, PayPal was processing more than USD 25,000 per second, with over USD 11,000 per second processed on mobile.

PayPal continues by mentioning that Thanksgiving has now become another major shopping day, having broken into the top 10 shopping days of the year. It also grew 41% over 2017.