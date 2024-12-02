PayPal processes USD 31 bln in mobile transactions in Q4 2016

This figure represents an increase of 53% over the same period in 2015. Mobile payments represented 31% of the companys USD 99 billion in payment volume in Q4.

Venmo, the company’s social payments platform, processed USD 5.6 billion in total payment volume, up 126 % from the same period in 2015.

PayPal said that in the five days between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday, it processed more than USD 2 billion in mobile payments, accounting for one-third of total payment volume for the period.