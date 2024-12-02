PayPal plans to enforce tougher gambling policies in Germany

According to Gambling News, the company altered its T&C’s in Germany to introduce stricter control over online gambling products and financial transactions. The measure concerns products that have not been authorised by state jurisdictions, effectively blocking any financial transactions related to such operations. This follows the country’s latest nation-wide crackdown on the casino industry. In Germany, casino products online are only legal in Schleswig-Holstein.

PayPal has become adept at enforcing transactions bans related to the iGaming industry in the instance of non-compliance or gray areas. The company is planning to enforce more restrictive policies starting on 21 October 2019, explaining that it was up to each individual vendor to establish the legality of a transaction.