PayPal picks Temenos T24 core banking system

The system will support several of PayPal’s businesses across multiple geographies, namely the US, UK, Germany and Australia.

Temenos says this signing is important for the company, as it highlights its momentum in the US market with banks and disruptors. Earlier this year, it inked two deals with US banking challengers, Varo Money and Grasshopper Bank.

In recent news, Volt, a new challenger bank in Australia, has gone live on Temenos T24.