PayPal, Paymentus enter strategic partnership

Following the partnership, PayPal plans to leverage the Paymentus platform to enable a consumer bill payment experience within the PayPal app.

In addition to billers on the Paymentus platform being able to present bills to PayPal consumers directly, the feature will also allow other billers and billing platforms to present bills to PayPal consumers enabling payment with PayPal.

Earlier in 2019, HP has announced a partnership with PayPal to utilise its payment processing services.