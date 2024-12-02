PayPal, Paycorp partner to extend services

The agreement will enable Paycorp to process and deliver transactions to PayPal for various market verticals and merchant categories. In addition, PayPal payments will be integrated into a selection of Paycorp’s existing payment solutions. This includes RentPay which is used by real estate agents to process rent payments.

In recent news, PayPal has redesigned its online checkout process to enable shoppers to complete their payment on merchants websites, rather than go to a separate PayPal website.