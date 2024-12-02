As part of the extended partnership, PayPal is set to become an additional online credit and debit card processor for Shopify Payments via PayPal Complete Payments, a solution that serves marketplaces and platforms and includes flexible and optimised developer tools. Initially, PayPal and Shopify joined forces back in 2022, when the two companies collaborated on introducing Shopify Payments in France.











PayPal’s expanded partnerships and its focus on the US market





Shortly before, PayPal and Adyen worked on providing Fastlane to customers and businesses in the US, with the latter being expected to deliver the solution to its enterprise and marketplace customers and businesses. Through this, the two organisations intended to accelerate guest checkout flows, while also supporting Adyen in expanding its footprint and offering its product globally. In recent months, PayPal has been centring its efforts on extending its previous collaborations with numerous industry participants, including Fiserv and Adyen . Both announcements were made in August 2024, with PayPal and Fiserv expanding their global strategic alliance to simplify how the latter’s merchant clients provide PayPal experiences for their customers. Following a longstanding partnership that covered a suite of products and services, the two firms planned to facilitate the integration of PayPal, Venmo, and other related solutions for Fiserv clients. At the same time, the partnership was set to offer a simplified connection to Fastlane by PayPal, developed to accelerate guest checkout flows in the US.Shortly before, PayPal and Adyen worked on providing Fastlane to customers and businesses in the US, with the latter being expected to deliver the solution to its enterprise and marketplace customers and businesses. Through this, the two organisations intended to accelerate guest checkout flows, while also supporting Adyen in expanding its footprint and offering its product globally.

Building on their previous alliance, PayPal intends to integrate its wallet transactions into Shopify Payments in the US, in a bid to simplify the management of orders, payouts, reporting, and chargeback flows. Through this development, the two companies plan to develop a single and unified experience for PayPal and Shopify merchants, delivering them both advanced payment options and operational efficiencies. When commenting on the announcement, representatives from PayPal mentioned that the current move underlines their company’s commitment to providing improved experiences to joint customers, while also highlighting its position in the industry, being among the platforms of choice for commerce brands, technology firms, and payment processors.