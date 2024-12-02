PayPal partners with Meta





Following this announcement, the PayPal Giving Fund expanded its collaboration with Meta in order to support charities by giving them the possibility to benefit from new manners of giving. Charities will be enabled to raise money through fundraisers and donation buttons on the Facebook and Instagram platforms. The donations will be received by the PayPal Giving Fund and they will used to benefit charities, following the requirements and in accordance with its policies.

Customers and individuals will be enabled to support their favourite causes and charities online, with the possibility to choose from over one million available charities on the social media platforms. The charities that are enrolled in the PayPal Giving Fund will also be able to receive donations made on Instagram and Facebook faster and in a more effective way. This is set to have additional exposure to multiple individuals and donors through the PayPal website, application, as well as through other PayPal Giving Fund partners.

PayPal Giving Fund also announced that it will provide donation activity reports to the enrolled charities, as well as issuing donation receipts to all the people who made one. Starting 31st of October 2023, PayPal Giving Fund is set to exclusively allow charitable giving on Instagram and Facebook in the UK, US, Australia, and Canada.









PayPal’s recent partnership

In August 2023, Coinbase announced its collaboration with PayPal in order to allow customers and users in Germany and the UK to purchase and withdraw cryptocurrencies in an easier and more efficient manner. Throughout this collaboration, clients gained access to a hassle-free method for buying cryptocurrencies while using their debit cards and bank accounts, which were linked to PayPal.

The two companies aimed to offer clients with a familiar and reliable transaction experience.

Earlier in the same month, hardware wallet technology company Ledger announced its strategic deal with PayPal in order to provide customers with the capability to explore crypto in a simple, effective, and secure manner, through the use of the Ledger Live companion application.

PayPal was set to join the Ledger Live’s `Buy` section as a new payment method, as well as a `Buy` provider. At the moment, the PayPal integration was only made available for customers from the US. The enterprises aimed to offer a secure and user-friendly platform for their clients who wanted to purchase crypto. By leveraging PayPal through Ledger Live, individuals in the US were given the possibility to directly buy BTC, ETH, BCH, and LTC by using their linked PayPal account.



