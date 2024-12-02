PayPal partners Visa to help customers leverage Visa products

PayPal will stop encouraging customers to link to bank accounts, and in return Visa will provide “economic incentives” to PayPal, ft.com reports. The deal will also give PayPal users access to Visa’s contactless payment points across the US, providing PayPal with an access point to in-store retail transactions.

Previously, when a consumer signed up for a PayPal wallet then put a Visa card in that wallet, PayPal would incentivise the customer to link the wallet directly to a bank account instead.