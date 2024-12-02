PayPal partners HDFC Bank to boost payment experiences in India

The HDFC cards will be introduced as a payment option during enrollment and subsequent payments, this partnership making it possible to reach millions of existing and potential new PayPal customers across India. Consumers will be able to open a PayPal account and set it as their favoured payment method.

This agreement will produce results immediately, with new experiences available to customers that are designed to drive incremental digital spend. Thus, HDFC Bank’s card holders will be provided with the ability to shop without encumbrance.