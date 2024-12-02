PayPal partners Bouncepad to support payment options to US SMBs

PayPal Here mPOS device was brought to SMBs in the UK in August 2015. The same parameters of that deal are now being extended to the US. Through PayPal Here, PayPal enables businesses to accept card payments in person, including magnetic stripe, EMV chip cards, as well as contactless mobile payments such as Android Pay and Apple Pay.

Bouncepad is a tablet and iPad enclosure for use in public spaces. It delivers worldwide with bases in London, Boston and Berlin.