PayPal officially rolls out Samsung Pay partnership

PayPal announced the partnership in July 2017. The partnership enables Samsung Pay users to load their PayPal account with the debit card or bank account found in their PayPal Wallet for use in-store while continuing to earn Samsung Rewards points.

According to the announcement, customers will be able to use their Samsung Pay to access and use their PayPal wallet, letting them make a payment in millions of stores. Users simply add their PayPal account to Samsung Pay, and can then spend the balance anywhere Samsung Pay is accepted. Additionally, users will continue to benefit from Samsung Pays unique value-added services, including gift cards, membership and loyalty cards.