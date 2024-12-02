PayPal launches two new PayPal Here card readers

The two mPOS are designed to help small businesses accept chip card and card swipe transactions anywhere.

The Chip and Tap reader, which is available with a convenient charging stand, also supports contactless payment methods such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, Samsung Pay, and any other NFC-enabled devices or payment cards.

The new readers are smaller than a deck of cards for easy portability, connect to mobile devices via Bluetooth, and include a rechargeable li-ion battery for long battery life. Both card readers are EMV-compliant and PayPal promises the highest degree of security.