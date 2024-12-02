



PayPal Credit can now be used in more places with the introduction of a new physical card. The Mastercard credit card, issued by Synchrony, expands the existing digital PayPal Credit offering by allowing transactions at both online checkouts and in-store locations where Mastercard is accepted.





This new feature joins the PayPal Cashback Mastercard as another physical option for online and in-store use. Additionally, it can be added to mobile wallets for fast and easy tap-to-pay transactions. Customers can also apply for a PayPal Buy Now Pay Later loan, allowing them to divide purchases into smaller payments over weeks or months.

According to company officials, the physical card will be rolling out for US customers in the coming weeks, with no annual fee. Eligible existing PayPal Credit customers will receive notifications about their card update. Moreover, the launch of the product is marked by a limited-time offer for no-interest financing on travel purchases for six months.

The physical card aims to meet the growing demand for flexible financing options for in-store purchases, making it easier for customers to plan their travel purchases, such as flights, hotels, cruises, and ride-shares.





More updates from PayPal and Mastercard

In June 2025, PayPal partnered with Mastercard on Mastercard One Credential to improve checkout choices.

Mastercard designed One Credential, enabling consumers to use a single credential that delivers a wider range of payment options tailored to their individual preferences. With this solution, shoppers who make purchases online or in-store don’t need to switch between multiple cards or payment methods.

Moreover, One Credential provided consumers and small businesses with the possibility to access even more funding options and set payment preferences based on transaction type and time, all through a single, digitally connected credential process. PayPal and Mastercard co-developed new capabilities for One Credential, bringing these solutions to a wider customer base.