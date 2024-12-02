PayPal launches PayPal.Me in India

Merchants can set up their own user profiles that are associated with a personalised URL to receive international or cross-border commercial payments with their existing PayPal account. PayPal.Me aims to address the problem of time taken to make and receive a payment for a transaction.

PayPal.Me will allow freelancers and merchants to accept international payments in 26 currencies from major credit cards, debit cards and PayPal accounts. It also allows for automatic fraud screening, real-time transaction monitoring and protection policies.