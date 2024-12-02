



This launch aims to help businesses of all sizes power commerce and expand their operations by unifying all of PayPal's merchant offerings under a single platform. The company is committed to enabling secure and compliant transactions, protecting data, and growing their payments ecosystem.











PayPal Open for unified payments

PayPal Open is designed to help businesses discover and implement solutions based on their preferences and needs while having access to PayPal’s global network. With this launch, PayPal aims to offer one unified commerce platform that supports the evolving needs of its customers. By utilising this solution, SMEs can manage their cash flow with financial solutions, while enterprise businesses can build personalised solutions based on their needs.

Additionally, businesses, including partners and developers, can discover and integrate commerce enablement tools for payments, financial services, risk solutions, and more, from the PayPal ecosystem. The platform also integrates with external commerce partners, so that merchants can connect with existing third-party tools.

Utilising the platform, businesses can power payments virtually anywhere, through PayPal’s checkout solutions. This not only includes PayPal, but also Venmo, Fastlane and Pay Later offerings. This wide range of options customers can choose from will allow merchants to increase sales and offer flexibility. Additionally, they can transact in over 140 currencies across more than 200 global markets on nearly every ecommerce platform.

Beyond payments, PayPal offers merchants the ability to reach and retain new customers with personalised commerce experiences with the help of machine-learning and financial tools, such as AI-driven insights. Users can access data on sales and performance, helping them identify areas of optimisation. The platform also offers merchants access to capital through lending solutions, providing them with spending funds through business credit and debit solutions.

It will launch in the US, expanding into the UK and Germany later in 2025. Additional markets will follow in 2026.