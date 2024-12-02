PayPal launches payment solution for Dutch SMEs

According to the official press release, the payment methods include PayPal, Apple Pay, Google Pay, iDEAL, credit cards, debit cards, and alternative payment methods worldwide.





Enhanced payment solutions

Recent research shows that 70% of Dutch consumers are more likely to make a purchase if their preferred payment method is available. In addition, half of consumers abandon their purchase if they cannot pay with their preferred method. So, by offering a wide range of payment options, potential customers are more likely to become real customers.







Officials from PayPal commeted that with PayPal Complete Payments, the extensive payment options help ecommerce entrepreneurs to grow. No less than 60% of Dutch consumers indicate that their choice for a webshop is influenced by the payment methods offered. With PayPal Complete Payments, entrepreneurs are responding to this need.





‌Furthermore, PayPal Complete Payments integrates with popular ecommerce platforms such as Adobe Commerce, Big Commerce, and WooCommerce, allowing business owners to take advantage of this solution right out of the box. Consumers can securely store their payment methods in the PayPal vault, ensuring a quick and hassle-free purchasing experience.





Security is paramount for 64% of consumers when purchasing online. To address this, PayPal Complete Payments offers comprehensive fraud protection with various tools such as Purchase & Fraud Protection, Chargeback Protection, and Dispute Management, all specifically for SMBs.





About the study

The study was conducted among 1042 people who are representative of the Dutch consumer population aged 18 years and older. The survey was conducted online in DirectResearch's own panel from May 17 to 28, 2024.

