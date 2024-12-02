PayPal launches One Touch online checkouts in UK

One Touch for Web has only been available in the US until now, so the UK and Canadian launch will open up potentially millions of websites to the service, techweekeurope.co.uk reports. The company says that most PayPal merchants will automatically have One Touch enabled and won’t need to integrate the new feature. The firm has also stated that it will work on mobile devices, allowing users to quickly shop on the go.

The launch follows the initial rollout of One Touch in 2014, pioneering single touch payment experience on both iOS and Android. This includes the likes of Airbnb, Boxed, Jane.com, Lyft, Munchery, and YPlan, which all told PayPal that adopting One Touch in their US business led to an immediate increase in sales, average order values, customer adoption and loyalty, the source cites.

The launch is the latest in a series of announcements from PayPal looking to capture a bigger share of the growing ecommerce and mobile payments market.

Back in March, the company released the latest version of its PayPal Here card reader, which allows businesses of all sizes to accept mobile payments via NFC technology, paving the way for Apple Pay and Samsung Pay compatibility. The card reader will also allow payments from smartphones using other services and the company’s own PayPal Here app.

