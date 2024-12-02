PayPal launches One Touch mobile checkout solution for apps

The feature was built in collaboration with PayPal acquisition Braintree, and is similar to Braintree’s Venmo Touch product. However, the two solutions will work side by side. From a consumer point of view, they will have a choice, depending on which payment apps they have installed on their phone.

According to the source, with this launch, a wide number of PayPal merchants will now have another way to accept mobile payments in their native applications. And consumers, who are more likely to be a PayPal customer than a Venmo customer, will now have easier ways to shop and pay on mobile, given broad enough merchant adoption.

One Touch is being launched now into beta with select merchant partners as part of the recently released Braintree v.zero SDK, and will be rolled out more publicly in September.