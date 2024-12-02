



Following this announcement, customers will be given the possibility to easily collect and manage funds with friends and family for things like group gifts, travel, special events, and more. The process will take place in the PayPal application.

The product will be rolled out globally across the US, Germany, Italy, and Spain, being expected to enable clients to set up a pool in the app or online, invite others to contribute, track group contributions, as well as transfer money to their PayPal balance in order to spend or withdraw. In addition, the company will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of users and customers in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.











More information on the product launch

Throughout this release, PayPal aimed to introduce a simple, no-cost solution for customers to collect and manage funds for group purchases, while also benefiting from the possibility of navigating both the social and financial aspects of their lives with each other.

Clients will be enabled to set up a pool for free in the PayPal application and contribute to an existing pool at no cost while leveraging their PayPal balance or linked bank account. The individuals that organised the pool will be allowed to invite any friend or family member in order to contribute to their pool, whether they have a PayPal account or not. At the same time, they will be able to transfer the collected funds to their PayPal balance, as well as instantly spend with PayPal or transfer funds to a linked bank account.

Furthermore, the company will make sure that peer-to-peer (P2P) transactions are protected through the use of a 24/7 fraud monitoring and advanced encryption tool, which was developed to keep the process of transacting money secure from start to finish.