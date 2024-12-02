PayPal launches new digital commerce platform

The new platform, which will initially be available in the UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and the US, brings together a set of technologies, tools, services, and financing – designed to meet the needs of marketplaces and ecommerce solution providers of all sizes.

Key benefits include:

enabling sellers to accept transactions in more than 100 currencies;

streamlining compliance by helping businesses meet the demands of local regulators across the 200+ markets in which PayPal operates;

providing protection against fraud using AI and ML.

PayPal plans to extend the PayPal Commerce Platform to more than 40 markets by the end of 2019.